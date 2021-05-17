Mining Core Coin (MCC) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $27,636.40 and approximately $36,513.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

