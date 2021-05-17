Minter Network Price Hits $0.0102 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $40.21 million and $167,740.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00453247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00225473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00034839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.44 or 0.01303217 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,138,315,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,933,105,713 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

