Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $251.00. The stock had previously closed at $154.76, but opened at $149.01. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.
In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
