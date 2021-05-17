Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $251.00. The stock had previously closed at $154.76, but opened at $149.01. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

