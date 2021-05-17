Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,246.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,292.57 or 0.07469775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $97,246.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00453247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00225473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $574.44 or 0.01303217 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 11,364 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

