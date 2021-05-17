Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $8.26 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $1.03 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $8.26 or 0.00018531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00448878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00228333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.01311154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 4,009,768 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

