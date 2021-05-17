Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.45 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $78.45 million and $28.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00295445 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

