Mixin Market Cap Tops $372.35 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $372.35 million and $85,076.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for $660.75 or 0.01474564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,518 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.