Mizuho Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,230. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 203.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $15,880,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.