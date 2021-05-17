MobileGo Price Hits $0.0206 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.82 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

