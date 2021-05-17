ModiHost (AIM) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $169,195.45 and $36,981.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.