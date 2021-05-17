MonaCoin Price Reaches $2.52 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $165.55 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00005681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,335.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.86 or 0.07618934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.28 or 0.02481742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00653504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00204481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00785043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.50 or 0.00655246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00538424 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

