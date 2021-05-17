Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $72.88

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.88, but opened at $70.85. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

