MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.40 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $8,302.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000118 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022106 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003194 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00264805 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,172,519 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

