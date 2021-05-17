Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Cap of $16.19 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $631,988.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.