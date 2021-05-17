MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up to $244.74

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.74, but opened at $259.70. MongoDB shares last traded at $258.46, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.69.

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $195,138,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

