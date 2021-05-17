Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $280.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.40 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,155,994.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $45,457,784. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $316.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

