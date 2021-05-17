Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.83 or 0.00677589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

