Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

