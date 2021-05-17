Morgan Stanley Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $55.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.15. 12,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204,608 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,186,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,746,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

