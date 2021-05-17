Morgan Stanley Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $145.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $123.45. 98,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,906. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 452,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 156.1% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 268,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.