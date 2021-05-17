Morgan Stanley Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $302.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $177.92 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

