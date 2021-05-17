Morgan Stanley Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Overweight”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

TCOM stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

