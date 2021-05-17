Morgan Stanley Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Overweight”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.
TCOM stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the last quarter.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
