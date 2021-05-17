Morneau Shepell Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

MSI stock opened at C$31.54 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.22 and a 12 month high of C$34.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 81.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.