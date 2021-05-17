Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

MSI stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.79. 170,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,248. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.22 and a 12 month high of C$34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.10.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

