Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

TSE MSI traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,248. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$26.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. Analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

