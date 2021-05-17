Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE MSI traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.22 and a 1-year high of C$34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

