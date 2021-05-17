Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.39. 5,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

