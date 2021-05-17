Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,633. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

