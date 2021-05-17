Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.46. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,247. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $125.34 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

