Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Motus GI in a report issued on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

