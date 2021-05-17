MoX Price Down 23% Over Last Week (MOX)

MoX (CURRENCY:MOX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. MoX has a total market capitalization of $6,710.35 and $99.00 worth of MoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoX has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00087967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00460405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00228033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.01283230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041887 BTC.

MoX Coin Profile

MoX’s total supply is 5,027,488 coins. MoX’s official Twitter account is @Project_MoX . The official website for MoX is getmox.org

