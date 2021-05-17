MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $847.80 Million

Brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $847.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.23 million and the highest is $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

