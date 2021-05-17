M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.32

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.32 and last traded at $167.18, with a volume of 10881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

