MU DANK Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. MU DANK has a market cap of $1.23 million and $105,512.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded 69.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MU DANK alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00054418 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,698,898 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MU DANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MU DANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MU DANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MU DANK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.