Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.11% of Mueller Industries worth $73,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $46.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

