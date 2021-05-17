Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Price Hits $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $31.29 million and $2.32 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

