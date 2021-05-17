MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 7.3% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 79,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,149,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.
About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
