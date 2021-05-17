Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $18.13 or 0.00040590 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $18.36 million and $183.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00089443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00457360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00224065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005074 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.70 or 0.01308912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042826 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

