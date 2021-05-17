MurAll (PAINT) Hits One Day Volume of $753,776.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $753,776.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,833,670 coins and its circulating supply is 8,570,897,121 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

