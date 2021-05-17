MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.94

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MVBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

