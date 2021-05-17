MXC Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.57 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $94.69 million and $21.57 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00120328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.42 or 0.00804214 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003140 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,580,738,083 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

