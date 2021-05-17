MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Shares Up 2.9%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.49. 185,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 508,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

