Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $27,455.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00443033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00228492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.91 or 0.01355118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00042863 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

