Namecoin Market Cap Hits $22.42 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $20,368.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,169.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.35 or 0.02467058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00638329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001722 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

