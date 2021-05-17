NANJCOIN Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $979.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJ is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

