Nano (NANO) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $160.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $10.13 or 0.00023195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,681.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.58 or 0.07558346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.10 or 0.02456660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00648981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00206036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00783040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00660182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.28 or 0.00543210 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.