NAOS Finance Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 184.3% higher against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00089443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00457360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00224065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005074 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.70 or 0.01308912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042826 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

