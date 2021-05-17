NaPoleonX Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $3,414.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

