Nasdacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,424.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $258,905.03 and approximately $8,424.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

