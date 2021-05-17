National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$65.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$65.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.56.

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$57.76. 416,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,709. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.69.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

